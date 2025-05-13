Fife's Traditional singing festival, FifeSing, set to return for 2025

The annual Fife Traditional Singing Festival is back this weekend.

FifeSing 2025 takes place in Freuchie and Falkland from Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18.

The highlight of this year’s festival will be the Old Songs and Bothy Ballad Concert in the Falkland Community Hall on Saturday with guest singers from England, Ireland and Scotland.

Other events over the weekend take place in the Lumsden Memorial Hall in Freuchie with concerts, sessions and talks on topics related to traditional song and culture.

FifeSing provides an opportunity to meet, hear and talk with some of the finest exponents of traditional singing to be found today, and of course, to participate in the singing at sessions and singarounds.

Guests this year include award-winning folk singer from Rothienorman, Ellie Beaton; Macdara Yeates from Ireland; multi-instrumentalist Steve Turner and Kate Taylor.

Ellie was crowned winner of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year in February – four years after becoming the youngest recipient of the MG Alba Citty Finlayson Scots Singer of the Year at the Scots Trad Music Awards.

Macdara is one of a crop of young artists associated with the recent resurgence of traditional singing in Dublin City and is this year’s winner of the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

Steve is known as a pioneer of highly sophisticated English concertina song accompaniments, stretching the boundaries of traditional forms. He is a multi-instrumentalist who also accompanies himself on the cittern and also plays mandolin and tenor banjo.

Kate Taylor was brought up in rural Aberdenshire with the old songs all around her. However she only really started singing in public at the age of 40. She has become passionately fond of Traditional music and song and is a keen supporter of the TMSA.

The Saturday concert and the weekend events will be hosted by festival organisers Pete Shepheard from Balmalcolm, Chris Miles from Kirkcaldy and Jimmy Hutchison from Newburgh.

For more information and for tickets visit www.springthyme.co.uk/fifesing or www.facebook.com/fifesing