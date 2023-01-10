Mosaics are set to release their fifth single, 27 Summers, on January 27.

And it’s double excitement for the band, who hail from Kirkcaldy, as they will play a headline gig at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline that same day.

The band’s previous singles Next to You, Hula, Berlin and Can’t See You Tonight, were all met with a fantastic response, racking up close to 10,000 streams between them on Spotify alone, and the lads are hopeful of similar success with their new release.

The five-piece band formed in 2019 and members are: Alex Wilson (lead vocalist), Liam Napier, (drummer), Duncan Lawrie, (bassist) and Jack Bryce and Roy Jarvis (guitarists).

In 2021 they released their first EP and they continue to work on writing and recording their own tracks.

Speaking about their new single, the band mates said that listeners can expect some consistency in the nuanced, pop-inspired vocals and groove, similar to the likes of Blossoms, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats.

However, coupled with upbeat and vivacious guitar melodies, the new track makes for a sound that is “uniquely Mosaics”.

The band mates said: “We’re buzzing to be releasing new music on the same day we will be playing a local headline gig. We can’t wait for more special gigs and more new material.”

The new track is the band’s first new release since ‘Can’t See You Tonight’ last May.

Mosaics had been due to play Breakout Festival in Kirkcaldy last year after winning their heat of a Battle of the Bands competition, but there was disappointment after organisers pulled the plug on the festival just a week before the event.

However, despite the let down, the band has continued to go from strength to strength over the last 12 months playing to live audiences across the region and beyond, including at the Kings Live Lounge, PJ Molloys, FifeFest in Leven and Broadcast in Glasgow.

