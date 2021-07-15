First live gigs unveiled as popular venue returns after lockdown

Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross, launches with a gig on September 3 - one of a dozen planned for this month.

The Frank O’Hagan Band has the honour of being the first to play live at the venue since March 2020.

The gig kicks off three successive nights of live music as Backstage - run by Mundell Music - celebrates its return to operations as restrictions finally ease.

Backstage at the Green Hotel is set to stage its first live gigs since lockdown

The venue hosts Neil Young tribute band, Heart of Rust, on September 4, and Edinburgh-based Americana outfit, Wynntown Marshals on the fifth.

The gigs then come thick and fast with singer-songwriter Rod Picott on September 9; rock band The Mentulls on the 10th, and Thin Lizzy tribute act Black Rose on the 11th.

Among the big names scheduled for October are guitar legend Albert Lee, singer Andy Fairweather Low, and the Climax Blues Band

