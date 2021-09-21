First look: Bedknobs and Broomsticks is coming to Edinburgh Festival Theatre

Bedknobs and Broomsticks - you will believe a bed can fly

The first pictures of the spectacular production have been released by producer Michael Harrison, who also produced the annual King's panto.

For those who have never seen the film, here's what you need to know: When the three orphaned Rawlins children are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price, they have no idea what adventures lie ahead.

The orphaned Rawlins children

Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all.

Armed with an enchanted bedknob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they encounter surprising new friendships on their journey from Portobello Road to the depths of the beautiful briny sea.

Dianne Pilkington stars as Miss Eglantine Price, the role immortalised on film by Angela Lansbury, while Charles Brunton plays Emelius Browne. The Rawlins children are played by Dexter Barry, Izabella Bucknell, Haydn Court, Poppy Houghton, Evie Lightman and Aidan Oti.

The cast is completed by Mark Anderson, Jessica Aubrey, Georgie Buckland, Kayla Carter, Jonathan Cobb, Jacqui Dubois, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Sam Lupton, Rob Madge, Vinnie Monachello, Nathaniel Morrison, Conor O’Hara, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Robin Simoes Da Silva, EmmaThornett and Susannah Van Den Berg.

Dianne Pilkington in Bedknobs and Broomsticks

The musical features original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers including, Portobello Road, The Age Of Not Believing and The Beautiful Briny.

Festival Theatre, ​Nicolson Street, 19​-​23 January​, 2022, tickets from ​£26.50 available at www.capitaltheatres.com

Bedknobs & Broomsticks - beneath the beautiful briny sea

The Bedknobs and Broomsticks company