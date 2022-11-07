The Elbow Room in Roslyn Street became the hub with live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. TV shows were filmed there with acts as diverse as The Corries, Barbara Dickson and Rab Noakes, all hit recording artists. Christie Moore, the McCalmans and Billy Connolly all played and all supported by our local talent.

On a national basis artists like Al Stewart and Paul Simon were writing as they were on a tour of one night stands and Ralph McTell stood out with a song of the times and so relevant today. Streets Of London has been covered over 200 times and while essentially performed in his late 60’s shows a re-recording by him in 1975 reached number two in the UK chart.

In the 1980s Ralph would embrace television with shows like Alphabet Zoo and Tickle On The Tum but throughout continued live shows and many original albums. This week we have a new song The Unknown Soldier not yet on sale but heard in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Ralph McTell on stage

Inspired by a visit to Ypres and the Menin Gate and the sight of 50,000 names of lost loved ones contrasted with the unknown soul buried in Westminster Abbey among the Kings & Queens. Recorded during lockdown this powerful ballad was initiated at Tony Visconti’s studio, but Ralph was keen to involve all four nations on the song.

He first contacted his old folk colleague Sir Billy Connolly, and he sent his contribution from his home in Key West Florida. His wish list included Liam Neeson for the Irish part who in turn had contacts for Sir Anthony Hopkins the ideal voice for the Welsh nation.