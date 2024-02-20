Former Silencers frontman JJ Gilmour set for gig at Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Gilmour started out with Dundee based Joe Public before joining The Silencers who built up a solid following on the back of success in Europe - they were one of the many bands to play live at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy .

Their first single, "Painted Moon," and in 1987 they released their first album A Letter From St. Paul, which included "Painted Moon" - another hit. They toured under their own name and also supported bands such as Squeeze and The Alarm. Gilmour cut seven albums with the band before launching his own solo career. He is the latest big name to come to the Kings which has hosted The Bathers, Hannah Aldridge and Martin Stephenson in recent months.