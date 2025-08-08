Former Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell unveils Fife gig in new UK tour
The legendary songwriter is at the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on November 21 as part of his ‘Come and Get Some’ tour.
Cornwell will be playing favourites from his time with The Stranglers as well as a range of solo material, including his 1979 album ‘Nosferatu’ in full. That record saw him team up with Captain Beefheart’s Robert Williams to create a record as gothic as the film it takes its name from.
Cornwell was the man behind huge Stranglers’ hits such as ‘Golden Brown’, ‘Strange Little Girl’, and ‘Always The Sun’. He was the main songwriter of all of the band’s most memorable songs across ten stellar albums.
After their 1977 debut ‘Rattus Norvegicus’, follow-up albums such as ‘No More Heroes’ and ‘The Raven’ consolidated Cornwell’s stature as a unique songwriter and musician. His multi-layered lyrics to “Golden Brown”, from ‘La Folie’, remain a songwriting masterclass.
Cornwell will be joined by support act The Courettes from Denmark and Brazil. Ticket info from https://www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Hugh-Cornwell.htm
