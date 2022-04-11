Forth Children's Theatre: Edinburgh's stars of the future return in Oliver! after two year break

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Established in 1979, the Edinburgh youth theatre dedicated to encouraging an interest in theatre and drama among young people normally stage two stage shows a year; one at Easter and one during the Fringe, both of which regularly sell out.

This month, the previous winners of the Evening News Drama Awards return in Oliver!, based on Charles Dickens’ novel. The action follows the eponymous nine-year-old orphan, Oliver Twist, as he falls in with a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger and masterminded by the criminal Fagin and this production really does come with a twist - both Oliver and Dodger are played by girls.

The cast of Forth Children's Theatre's Oliver! in old Edinburgh

Director Lewis C Baird, says, “Oliver! is an iconic musical and we have been working very hard since January to bring you something very special to celebrate the return of Forth Children’s Theatre.”

Ready to perform at The Tabernacle, Inverleith Gardens, from April 20 to 23, are Martha Broderick and Isla Swain who alternate as Oliver, while the role of the Artful Dodger is shared by Honor Llewellin and Orla Harrison.

Also cast Mhairi Smith as Nancy, Joe Tulloch as Bill Sykes/Mr Sowerberry, Corin Wake as Fagin/Noah/Mr Brownlow, Bobby Duncan as Mr Bumble, Emma Swain as Bett, Kaitlyn Frew as Mrs Sowerberry, Jenna Masson as Charlotte/Maid and Erin Munro as the Widow Corney.

Tickets for performances at 7.30pm nightly, with matinee on April 23, are available here

