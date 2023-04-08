The duo are at the Glenrothes venue for a concert on Wednesday, April 12, as part of their 48th anniversary celebrations.

Then duo have been regular visitors to the venue over the years and this marks theory first gig here since lockdown.

To coincide with the tour, they have released a new album on CD & vinyl, We’ll Meet Again which features their version of the Vera Lynn classic song as well as other new recordings and some original songs.

Foster & Allen (Pic: Barry McCall)

Mick & Tony will perform all their hits including Bunch Of Thyme, Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, and Mrs. Brown’s Boys.