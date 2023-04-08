News you can trust since 1871
Foster & Allen make welcome return for gig at Rothes Halls

Foster & Allen make a welcome return to Rothes Halls this month.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

The duo are at the Glenrothes venue for a concert on Wednesday, April 12, as part of their 48th anniversary celebrations.

Then duo have been regular visitors to the venue over the years and this marks theory first gig here since lockdown.

To coincide with the tour, they have released a new album on CD & vinyl, We’ll Meet Again which features their version of the Vera Lynn classic song as well as other new recordings and some original songs.

Foster & Allen (Pic: Barry McCall)Foster & Allen (Pic: Barry McCall)
Foster & Allen (Pic: Barry McCall)
    Mick & Tony will perform all their hits including Bunch Of Thyme, Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, and Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

    Ticket details at www.onfife.com

