Foster & Allen make welcome return for gig at Rothes Halls
Foster & Allen make a welcome return to Rothes Halls this month.
The duo are at the Glenrothes venue for a concert on Wednesday, April 12, as part of their 48th anniversary celebrations.
Then duo have been regular visitors to the venue over the years and this marks theory first gig here since lockdown.
To coincide with the tour, they have released a new album on CD & vinyl, We’ll Meet Again which features their version of the Vera Lynn classic song as well as other new recordings and some original songs.
Mick & Tony will perform all their hits including Bunch Of Thyme, Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, and Mrs. Brown’s Boys.
Ticket details at www.onfife.com