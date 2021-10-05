Full house at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge as musicians return to the stage

The Mosaics opened for Gentlemen Jackals who headline in the venue on November 13th. Closing act last Friday was Passing Sages, a six-piece electric band with members from Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Anstruther.

The core of the band was called State Of Truth and when that came to an end in 2017 a meeting with song writer Jonathan Cairney suggested they become the backing band for his soulful songs. After a while Jonathan wanted to concentrate on writing instead of fronting the band so various singers came forward but not for long.

The suggestion was to engage a female singer as so auditions were held whereby Holly Clark and Carrie Forgan both attended and impressed the boys to the degree that they were both hired, and a new era came to be.

Passing Sages

It turned out that guitarist Nic had attended Adam Smith Summer School for musical theatre in Kirkcaldy with Holly back when they were in primary school and a photo exists of this, yet they had never spoken since until the audition day.

So that was September 2018 and by the end of the year they were gigging and the single (Love Makes Me) Happy was released.

This was a new experience for Holly though as previously I knew her over ten years ago as Holly Roseanna playing guest slots and shows at the Beveridge Park Hotel as an acoustic soloist.

Nic Olson and Holly Clark (Pic: John Murray)

She would go on to form The Faceless Crowd fronting the band on guitar and vocals but found the new band quite liberating.

Lockdown of course was not easy for live performance, but more songs were written and by the end of 2020 the single Burnin’ Up was released and for the first time with a video filmed at EH3 in Edinburgh and produced by Cal Nicol for Lucid Shade.

This really became a showcase for the band with dynamic vocals plus instrumentation to a fast rocky beat while the video featured a roller skater on stage with the band. It was mixed and mastered by Dominic Hardy at Gracenote Studios in Dunfermline.

The innovative lighting for this was by Lewis Milne of Blue Parrot who was also engineering for the Kings Live Lounge last weekend too.

They are not planning an album as such but would rather concentrate efforts into singles.

Nic said they were recording last weekend and already have over 30 demos ready for the next stage and they are itching to play more shows.

