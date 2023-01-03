The show was Glenn’s first in his hometown since 2018 and the 400 strong crowd were treated to a festive themed set of Christmas classics, such as "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year", "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas" and "Let It Snow" - complete with artificial snow.

Glenn was introduced by his sister as compere, and recalled his last show in the Old Kirk four years ago, when his late father had been compere. Backing for Glenn came from the Eliot Murray Big Band, who have accompanied him on some of the world’s most exclusive cruise liners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubbed “the UK’s finest swing singer” by Timeout magazine, Glenn has had a successful career since leaving the Kingdom aged 19 to attend the prestigious Guilford School of Acting. However, Kirkcaldy is where it all started for Glenn, where he learnt from Monica Holland and the Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre.

Glenn Macnamara returned to give his first performance in his hometown for four years.

Most Popular

His career has since taken him all over the world, playing shows from the United States of America to Malaysia, on cruise ships and with "big bands" recalling the Rat Pack era.

Also entertaining those in attendance was guest singer "the singing bus driver” Ronnie Curran. Among other hits, the “wee man with the big voice” gave a rousing performance of Sweet Caroline - leaving not much room in the aisles for dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad