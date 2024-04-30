Full house for special Lights Out By Nine gig at Kings  to remember Dougie Hunter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It goes ahead on Sunday at the Kings Theatre - a place close to his heart - and will feature his band mates and guests for an afternoon of live music.

Dougie’s passed away in September at the age of 70. He was one of the founders of LOBN and the driving force which took the band to major festivals and gigs, recording studios and radio stations UK wide across 36 years. On stage he played bass, off stage he was their defacto manager, organising gigs and creating a network which saw them share stages with great names such as the Average White Band, Maggie Bell, Paul Carrack, Martin Stephenson, the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, the Blockheads, the Blues Band and Wishbone Ash.

Sunday’s celebration will bring fellow founder member Al Hughes to the stage along with the current line-up, with Paul Haddow taking over as bass player. They will be joined by local band The Long Road, and renowned singer-songwriter Martin Stephenson, a close friend of Dougie’s who played a memorable solo show at the Kings last year.

The gig will celebrate the life and music of Dougie Hunter (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Before the band’s main set, the audience will also get to see the beautiful video they made at the Kings for their song “On A Night Like This” which featured on the album 25 Years – Best of LOBN 1987 – 2012, covering the period when Al fronted the band. When the rights to it were released by the band’s current label, they were keen to make a video with Gavin Hugh from Kirkcaldy-based Midgiebite Media.