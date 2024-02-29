News you can trust since 1871
Gaby Roslin to host radio show for Day of Reflection with K107FM

A Kirkcaldy-based radio station will broadcast a programme hosted by Gaby Roslin highlighting the positive role played by radio during the Covid pandemic.
By Callum McCormack
Published 29th Feb 2024, 18:13 GMT
The programme ‘Sound Not Silence’ will broadcast on K107FM on Sunday, March 3 at 11.00am in support of charity Marie Curie’s UK-wide Day of Reflection. It focuses on the importance of music in supporting people with their grief and features a range of voices and stories relating to songs and music as a source of comfort and connection.

Broadcaster and Marie Curie ambassador Gaby said: “I’m delighted to be hosting this important moment for the nation. I’ve been a broadcaster for many years now and understand how important radio is to people. We provide companionship to people through good times and bad.

“And while the pandemic was the worst of times, the radio world was there for people, in their homes, bringing relief from all the stresses that surrounded us. On Marie Curie’s Day of Reflection, radio will be there to help heal and build some positivity and hope for the future. I feel overwhelmingly lucky to be working on this and with the radio stations that sit at the heart of so many homes and local communities.”

    Gaby Roslin will host Sounds Not Silence which will be broadcast on Sunday, March 3 (Pic: Submitted)Gaby Roslin will host Sounds Not Silence which will be broadcast on Sunday, March 3 (Pic: Submitted)
    A spokesperson for K107FM stated: “ Once again we’re reminded of the power of radio. On a Day of Reflection, we want to encourage people across our broadcast area to remember the people who died during the Covid pandemic, whatever the cause, and to show support for everyone who was bereaved. We’re proud to work with Radio News Hub and to bring Gaby Roslin to the airwaves across the Kirkcaldy area”

