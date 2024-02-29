Gaby Roslin to host radio show for Day of Reflection with K107FM
The programme ‘Sound Not Silence’ will broadcast on K107FM on Sunday, March 3 at 11.00am in support of charity Marie Curie’s UK-wide Day of Reflection. It focuses on the importance of music in supporting people with their grief and features a range of voices and stories relating to songs and music as a source of comfort and connection.
Broadcaster and Marie Curie ambassador Gaby said: “I’m delighted to be hosting this important moment for the nation. I’ve been a broadcaster for many years now and understand how important radio is to people. We provide companionship to people through good times and bad.
“And while the pandemic was the worst of times, the radio world was there for people, in their homes, bringing relief from all the stresses that surrounded us. On Marie Curie’s Day of Reflection, radio will be there to help heal and build some positivity and hope for the future. I feel overwhelmingly lucky to be working on this and with the radio stations that sit at the heart of so many homes and local communities.”
A spokesperson for K107FM stated: “ Once again we’re reminded of the power of radio. On a Day of Reflection, we want to encourage people across our broadcast area to remember the people who died during the Covid pandemic, whatever the cause, and to show support for everyone who was bereaved. We’re proud to work with Radio News Hub and to bring Gaby Roslin to the airwaves across the Kirkcaldy area”