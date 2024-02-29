Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The programme ‘Sound Not Silence’ will broadcast on K107FM on Sunday, March 3 at 11.00am in support of charity Marie Curie’s UK-wide Day of Reflection. It focuses on the importance of music in supporting people with their grief and features a range of voices and stories relating to songs and music as a source of comfort and connection.

Broadcaster and Marie Curie ambassador Gaby said: “I’m delighted to be hosting this important moment for the nation. I’ve been a broadcaster for many years now and understand how important radio is to people. We provide companionship to people through good times and bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And while the pandemic was the worst of times, the radio world was there for people, in their homes, bringing relief from all the stresses that surrounded us. On Marie Curie’s Day of Reflection, radio will be there to help heal and build some positivity and hope for the future. I feel overwhelmingly lucky to be working on this and with the radio stations that sit at the heart of so many homes and local communities.”

Most Popular

Gaby Roslin will host Sounds Not Silence which will be broadcast on Sunday, March 3 (Pic: Submitted)