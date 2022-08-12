Get ready to Rock the Rovers and raise funds for good causes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team involved in organising this year's Rock the Rovers, from left Robert Easton, Gavin Quinn, Robert Easton Jr., Dot Wilson , Kieran Murdoch & Mike Keddie. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Having started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the football club, Rock the Rovers has donated thousands to the team, as well as many good causes and charities over the years.

This year is the 15th gig under the banner and it is hoped the community will show its support and come along and enjoy an afternoon and evening of local musical talent.

On the bill this year are State of Emergency, Dovv and Marrakesh, Charles Wood and Albo, Rewind and the Buick 55s.

The gig will take place at Styx in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road on Sunday, August 28 from 2pm to 8pm.

As well as raising money for Raith Rovers Community Foundation, other charities set to benefit from this year’s event are Paige’s Musical Butterflies, set up in memory of Kirkcaldy teenager Paige Dougall who passed away earlier this year from Ewing’s Sarcoma; Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC); Linton Lane Centre and the children and young people’s unit at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

Organiser Gavin Quinn is hoping for a good turnout of both music lovers and Rovers fans, for what looks set to be a great day of music all for a good cause.

Last year Rock the Rovers returned for its 14th gig following a break in the event’s run.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic it was a smaller event than previous ones, but over £2000 was raised for the Raith Rovers Community Foundation and the Children’s Ward at the Victoria Hospital.

It was following the success of last year's return event that the decision was taken to host another gig this summer.