Glastonbury performer set for gig at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge

It isn’t often a musician will come straight from the renowned Glastonbury Festival to a gig in one of Fife’s most intimate venues.
By Allan Crow
Published 30th May 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:52 BST

But Martin Stephenson will make that direct journey when he heads back from his set at Worthy Farm on Friday, June 23, to take to the stage at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge on Sunday, June 25.

It’s another coup for the Esplanade venue, and one that chime with local music fans who have followed Stephenson’s career since his days leading his band. The Daintees. They released four critically acclaimed albums between 1986 and 1992, including Boat To Bolivia and Gladsome, Humour and Blue.

Durham born Stephenson has toured regularly, playing many small, intimate venues, and is no stranger to Fife having played at the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour.

Martin Stephenson
    His shows are fulled with great music and humour, and are perfect for a venue the six of the Kings.

    Ticket details will be announced in due course - check the venue’s website at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

