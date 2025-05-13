Glee competition: Fife choirs bid for place in 10th anniversary Scottish final

School choirs from across Fife take to the stage this week bidding for a place in the Scottish final of a top competition.

They will be in the spotlight at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Friday night (May 16)

when it hosts the regional qualifier in the Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge. Up for grabs is a place in the showcase final to be held later this year

The schools taking part come from across the Kingdom, and include section winners Sectional St John's and Tulliallan Primary Schools. They will be joined on stage by choirs from Anstruther, Capshard, Carnegie, Commercial, Mountfleurie, St Brides and St Margarets Primary Schools.

The Fife final of Glee takes place this week (Pic: Submitted)

The choirs qualified via two incredible sectionals held at the Alhambra over two nights in March when 17 west and central Fife schools competed, while a further six choirs from the North-East of Fife competed at the Caird Hall, Dundee.

The Glee Challenge has its origins in Fife and the organiser, the Frisson Foundation, celebrates its ten-year anniversary this year.

Bill Breckenridge, co-founder, said: “‘We love coming to The Alhambra. Many of the children who come along have never been in a theatre before and their faces light up when they enter and see a real theatre of tradition and style.”

The venue also has a special place for the charity as Linda Breckenridge, co-founder revealed: “We started off with a few small fundraisers in 2013/14. However, due to demand from across the country we decided to structure what we do and establish a charity to oversee the Challenge. In May 2015 in the middle of setting up for our very first show at the Alhambra we received an email from the Charity Regulator (OSCR) that we had achieved charity status. It’s quite fitting that we now identify the Alhambra, our local theatre as home and where it all began.”

Over 1000 children from Fife have taken part in Glee this year and the nine qualifying choirs consisting of heat winners and the top scoring choirs