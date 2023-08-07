News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Glory days of glam rock revisited as Get It On hits the Alhambra Theatre

The glory days of glam rock are set to be brought to life on stage at the Alhambra Theatre this month.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Aug 2023, 20:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 20:01 BST

Get it On! One Night of Glam Rock hits the stage of the Dunfermline venue on Saturday, August 19. Ticket details are here https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/get-it-on/

It celebrates the 1970s era which made stars out of Marc Bolan and TRex, Sweet, Wizard, Suzi Quatro, David Bowie, the Bay City Rollers and many more- and the music remains as popular as ever.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It started when Bolan shimmied onto TV’s Top of the Pops in 1971, and brought glamour and sparkle to the studios of the BBC chart show.

A poster for the show (Pic: Submitted)A poster for the show (Pic: Submitted)
A poster for the show (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

    The production comes from the producers of hit touring Seventies disco show Lost in Music – Entertainers. James Taylor , show producer said: “It’s an outrageous celebration of a golden age, live on stage featuring the costumes, the make-up and the music.”

    He promises a ‘ballroom blitz’ as more than 25 sparkling, non-stop, glam rock hits are brought to the stage including: Starman, Blockbuster, Bye Bye Baby, Sugar Baby Love, Tiger Feet, School’s Out and, of course, Get it On.

    “Bring your tiger feet and join us for a night like no other,” he said. “We will transport you back to a time dreams were made of. Come on feel the noise and dress to impress for this feel-good show of the year!”

    Related topics:DunfermlineBBC