Glory days of glam rock revisited as Get It On hits the Alhambra Theatre
Get it On! One Night of Glam Rock hits the stage of the Dunfermline venue on Saturday, August 19. Ticket details are here https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/get-it-on/
It celebrates the 1970s era which made stars out of Marc Bolan and TRex, Sweet, Wizard, Suzi Quatro, David Bowie, the Bay City Rollers and many more- and the music remains as popular as ever.
It started when Bolan shimmied onto TV’s Top of the Pops in 1971, and brought glamour and sparkle to the studios of the BBC chart show.
The production comes from the producers of hit touring Seventies disco show Lost in Music – Entertainers. James Taylor , show producer said: “It’s an outrageous celebration of a golden age, live on stage featuring the costumes, the make-up and the music.”
He promises a ‘ballroom blitz’ as more than 25 sparkling, non-stop, glam rock hits are brought to the stage including: Starman, Blockbuster, Bye Bye Baby, Sugar Baby Love, Tiger Feet, School’s Out and, of course, Get it On.
“Bring your tiger feet and join us for a night like no other,” he said. “We will transport you back to a time dreams were made of. Come on feel the noise and dress to impress for this feel-good show of the year!”