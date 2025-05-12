Golden jubilee concert for Fife Strathspey and Reel Society

A Fife music society which stages concerts in support of local groups and charities is celebrating a landmark anniversary.

Fife Strathspey and Reel Society marks its own golden jubilee with a rally at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, May 24.

They will be joined at their 50th anniversary event by fiddle and accordion players from all over Scotland, and will feature local folk singer, Kevin Thompson, plus storyteller Beverley Bryant, dancers from the Sarah Hendry School of Dance and piper Neil Wilkinson.

The concert starts at 7.30 and tickets should be available on the door.

Fife Strathspey and Reel Society pictured in the 1970s (Pic: submitted)

The society’s began with a notice placed in a newspaper by Bruce Turnbull in March 1975 - and it has been performing ever since, putting on small concerts or ceilidhs mostly in support of the fund-raising efforts of other community groups.

The musicians have also been featured on Radio Scotland’s ‘Take the Floor’, played at the Royal Highland Show - and still is - to “promote the practice and performance of Scottish music” as a means to encourage the community’s interest in such music and to preserve the skills of a traditional fiddle player.

In 1975 there were no auditions as the society wanted to welcome and encourage players of all abilities. It still follows this approach, and the door is open to anyone who would to join them in rehearsals which re-start in September at the Free Church in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy. They are held on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7.30pm.