Goodbye Mr McKenzie unveil Scottish gigs for 30th anniversary celebration of key album
Two of the original members, Rona Scobie (keyboards) and the legendary Big John will be part of the latest line up which plays at the Tollbooth, Stirling on October 4, PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline on Saturday 5th, and the Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh on Sunday 11th. Ticket details at http://www.goodbyemrmackenzie.com/ - the Stirling gig is already sold out with limited availability for Edinburgh.
The band’s legacy includes original member Shirley Manson who found stardom with US frock band Garbage, and while she isn’t part of the tour, the McKenzie’s enduring appeal remains strong.
Goodbye Mr McKenzie originally split in 1995, but a 2019 reunion proved a huge success with extra dates added to a sold out tour which culminated in packed Barrowlands underpinning their reputation as an electrifying live band.
Goodbye Mr. MacKenzie broke through with their 1989 debut album Good Deeds and Dirty Rags which hit the UK charts, and quickly gained a loyal support. They toured with big names such as Blondie. The Ramones and members of Talking Heads before going back to their roots with the album, Five which marked Manson’s final involvement with them.
Now it’s 30th anniversary will be celebrated with a string of gigs across Scotland with Big John - also a well known figure for his key role with punk legends The Exploited - back on stage after battling MS.
