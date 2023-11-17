Hannah Aldridge Band: a compelling performance filled with delights

You couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to someone’s music than this gig - a joy to listen to, and become completely submerged in thanks to Hannah Aldridge’s compelling performance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From folk to some impressive rocking out, she led her band through a set of self-penned songs which brought stories and people to life.

The third of four Scottish dates brought the singer-songwriter from Nashville to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy - she’d previously played the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour and it was that connection which led her to the stager at the Esplanade venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the first ‘Woodside at the Kings’ event, and if set the bar for the rest, we’re in for a treat - these are the very sort of gigs this town needs to sample, to support and to simply enjoy. Live music really doesn’t get much better.

Most Popular

Hannah Aldridge on stage at the Kings in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The evening featured a smashing set of music and spoken word from Solidae, followed by The Pleasures who showcased their debut album in a superb set before then switching to become part of Aldrige’s backing band, and that fluid mix of Australia meets Alahamba made for a great fusion.

Aldridge’s music is beguiling and compelling with a hint of darkness to the lyrics, and she is completely at home on the stage.

She delivered an incredible ‘Portrait Of The Artist As A Middle Aged Man’ and then made Talking Heads’ Psycho Killer her own giving it much greater depth, before finishing with a thundering Burning Down Birmingham complete with a story and a half behind its inspiration!