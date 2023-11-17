News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Hannah Aldridge Band: a compelling performance filled with delights

You couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to someone’s music than this gig - a joy to listen to, and become completely submerged in thanks to Hannah Aldridge’s compelling performance.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 16:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

From folk to some impressive rocking out, she led her band through a set of self-penned songs which brought stories and people to life.

The third of four Scottish dates brought the singer-songwriter from Nashville to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy - she’d previously played the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour and it was that connection which led her to the stager at the Esplanade venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was the first ‘Woodside at the Kings’ event, and if set the bar for the rest, we’re in for a treat - these are the very sort of gigs this town needs to sample, to support and to simply enjoy. Live music really doesn’t get much better.

Most Popular
    Hannah Aldridge on stage at the Kings in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)Hannah Aldridge on stage at the Kings in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)
    Hannah Aldridge on stage at the Kings in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Cath Ruane)

    The evening featured a smashing set of music and spoken word from Solidae, followed by The Pleasures who showcased their debut album in a superb set before then switching to become part of Aldrige’s backing band, and that fluid mix of Australia meets Alahamba made for a great fusion.

    Aldridge’s music is beguiling and compelling with a hint of darkness to the lyrics, and she is completely at home on the stage.

    She delivered an incredible ‘Portrait Of The Artist As A Middle Aged Man’ and then made Talking Heads’ Psycho Killer her own giving it much greater depth, before finishing with a thundering Burning Down Birmingham complete with a story and a half behind its inspiration!

    There was much to enjoy about her set, and the entire evening. Her CD is on repeat already - and every play simply unwraps more delights.

    Related topics:Kings TheatreKirkcaldy