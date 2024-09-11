Hannah Aldridge UK tour brings her back to Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Hannnah Aldridge makes a welcome return to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

The American singer is on stage on Thursday, October 17 as part of a tour which celebrates the 10th anniversary of her debut album Razor Wire, breathing new life into the songs that started her career. Read more about Hannah at www.hannahaldridge.com with tickets for her Kirkcaldy show at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events – or on the door.

She made her debut at the Esplanade venue last year and wowed the audience with an outstanding set - read our review here – this is a rare chance to see her back in the Lang Toun.

Aldridge grew up on the muddy banks of Muscle Shoals—her birthright is music and Alabama - and has released four albums including Gold Rush and Live In Black And White which was recorded in the UK.

Her Kirkcaldy date forms part of her UK tour, and will feature Melbourne based singer-songwriter, Katie Bates.