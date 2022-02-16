Happy Mondays legend Bez plans return gig at Kirkcaldy pub after first sold out in one day
Happy Mondays’ legend Bez is set for a return gig at a Kirkcaldy pub.
The 90s legend is appearing at The Duchess on Friday, April 22.
Bez is due to perform again in the town pub after his first gig there last September sold out in just one day.
The Happy Mondays star – who is currently on screen as one of the contestants in ‘ ITV’s Dancing On Ice’ - will perform with his son, Arlo, for a night of the best dance tunes.
The gig comes as the Duchess also announces the return of The Phonics – a Stereophonics tribute band.
They have a gig confirmed for The Duchess on February 25 at 9.00pm.
The band play tracks across the full spectrum of albums as well as all the big hits such as 'Have a nice day' and 'Handbags and Gladrags.’
The pub has released another 20 tickets for the gig.
