Happy Mondays’ legend Bez set for return gig at Kirkcaldy's Duchess bar
Happy Mondays’ legend Bez is set to perform another live set at a Kirkcaldy pub.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:16 am
He is appearing at The Duchess in Kirkcaldy on Friday, April 22.
Bez is due to perform again in the town pub after his first gig there last September sold out in one day.
The Happy Mondays star, who is currently on screen as one of the contestants in ‘ ITV’s Dancing On Ice’, will perform with his son, Arlo, for a night of the best dance tunes.
