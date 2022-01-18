Happy Mondays’ legend Bez set for return gig at Kirkcaldy's Duchess bar

Happy Mondays’ legend Bez is set to perform another live set at a Kirkcaldy pub.

By Debbie Clarke
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:16 am

He is appearing at The Duchess in Kirkcaldy on Friday, April 22.

Bez is due to perform again in the town pub after his first gig there last September sold out in one day.

The Happy Mondays star, who is currently on screen as one of the contestants in ‘ ITV’s Dancing On Ice’, will perform with his son, Arlo, for a night of the best dance tunes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bez pictured at T In The Park music (Pic: Jane Barlow)

To buy tickets visit here.

Read More

Read More
In the frame: Exhibition celebrates 60 years of 'joy and creativity' for Kirkcal...

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

KirkcaldyDuchessThe DuchessITV