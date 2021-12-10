Harry Potter star to make guest appearance at magical concert in Edinburgh, here's where to see him

Harry Potter star Chris Rankin in action

The one-of-a-kind film and music experience featuring all the best music from the eight wizardly movies performed live by the London Symphonic and Philharmonic Film Orchestra comes to the Usher Hall on April 14, 2022.

Some of the most successful films in cinematic history, the Harry Potter franchise, based on the novels by JK Rowling, boasts dramatic award-winning scores, elements of which will be performed as part of this unique concert evening featuring star soloists, a choir and the symphony orchestra all coming together to bring the magical music of the movies to life.

Chris Rankin, now internationally recognised as Percy Weasley, a role he played throughout the Harry Potter films after writing a letter applying for an audition when he was just 16 will make a special guest appearance on the night.

Now 38, Rankin’s recent work has seen him step behind the camera on TV productions such as A Discovery of Witches for Sky and ITV's Downton Abbey. Last year he directed his first short film, Dad, which has been shortlisted as part of the 2020 Cardiff International Film Festival.

Recently, Rankin told Harry Potter fan site Mugglenet.com, “Harry Potter changed, shaped, my life - it’s crazy. If you’d have asked me 20 years ago if I thought I’d still be talking about Harry Potter on a daily basis, I think I would have laughed in your face... I’m very lucky.”

At the Usher Hall the audience will be taken on a magical journey of friendship, adventure and love in the dangerous world of wizards. Expect to be immersed in a world of enchantment through the use of advanced technology – lighting, sound, and lasers – as well as a unique ‘sound dimension’ that is guaranteed to give goosebumps.

A spokesperson says, “The visual and magical effects are set to make the hearts of all Harry Potter fans beat a little faster. Our audience favourite, Chris Rankin, Percy Weasley himself, will attend all the shows creating an unforgettable experience full of fun and good humour.”

The programme captures the most significant musical moments of the movies. Suites from four-time Oscar winner John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicolas Hooper, and Oscar winner Alexander Desplat, as well as the best of the music from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has received numerous awards in London and New York, feature.

All eight films will be represented with pieces including Williams’ famous Hedwig’s Theme, the leitmotif of the series and Double Trouble, the classic Hogwarts motif with a children’s choir, as well as the funny Aunt Marge's Waltz and Witches, Wands and Wizards.

Titles like the Hogwarts Hymn, by Patrick Doyle, from The Goblet of Fire, the fourth Harry Potter film, will bring the audience into the mysterious and dark world of the Triwizard Tournament.Also featured will be Nicholas Hooper’s Dumbledore ́s Farewell, which helped shape the Harry Potter music in the fifth and sixth films alongside Alexandre Desplat’s Lily`s Theme.The Magical Music of Harry Potter, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Thursday, April 14, 7.30pm, 2022, £29-£69, tickets here

