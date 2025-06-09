An underground cave linked to a seventh century missionary in north-east Fife is to be the setting for a unique festival premiere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multi-disciplinary artist and designer Andy McGregor has teamed up with two of Scotland’s most exciting musicians, cellist Su-a Lee and fiddler/composer Donald Grant to create the site-specific installation at St Fillan’s Cave in Pittenweem this month as part of East Neuk Festival.

The Light, the Bell & the Burden explores mysteries around belief, folklore and healing through St. Fillan - an Irish missionary active in the Kingdom - and the relics connected to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amongst the relics are eight river stones which are said to have specific healing properties; the saint’s bronze bell, known as The Bernane,, also used for healing; and perhaps most curiously, the arm and hand of the saint himself which is said to have glowed with light allowing the saint to write sermons in the cave and as a preserved relic. It played a part in Robert the Bruce’s success at Bannockburn.

Composer and musician Donald Grant (Pic Andy McGregor)

The piece is an impressionistic exploration of how belief and ritual play a part in healing as well as a reflection on how contemporary society is shaped by the technological talismans of our time.

The video will be installed inside the coastal cave where St Fillan is said to have lived as a hermit towards the end of his life (d.770AD). It features a recorded performance of The Witch of Leanachan written by fiddle player/composer Donald Grant who is joined by maverick, genre-bending cellist Su-A Lee who has performed with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, and Mr McFall’s Chamber.

Andy McGregor, whose previous audio-visual work includes creative direction of the annual Castle of Light show at Edinburgh Castle, large scale video installations for Walter Scott 250th anniversary and a long association with the East Neuk Festival, said: “It’s an honour to be invited to make this work for this the 20th year of the festival and for this unique and hallowed space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The story of St Fillan and the wider history of Pittenweem establish themes which resonate for me personally, and – I hope – universally when expressed in the work. I have always been drawn to the area where belief and ritual overlap and to spaces, objects, stories and sounds. Music can be amongst the most powerful mediums in that respect and I am grateful to Donald and Su-A for the music and their performance here”

Svend McEwan-Brown, director of East Neuk Festival added: “Festivals happen in special places for a reason – it’s the magic combination of place and performances that give them the edge when it comes to leaving audiences with incredible memories of magical experiences.

“There is nowhere richer in beauty, atmosphere and heritage than the East Neuk, and for 20 years, we have made a point of inviting artists to create work for the amazing spaces along this coast. Andy McGregor has been involved with ENF since the very beginning and it is wonderful to welcome him back to create what I am sure will be a special work in a wonderfully atmospheric space”

The Light, the Bell & the Burden is screening at the cave on Saturday, June 28 from 12.30 to 5:00pm and Sunday 29th from 11:00am to 5:00pm. The film runs on a loop during the day and lasts for seven minutes. Entry is unticketed and on a drop-in basis.