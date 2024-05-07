Home town gig for Cammy Barnes as he's set to headline Fife Fest in Leven's Silverburn Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The singing barber has been revealed as the headliner for the second day of the music festival in Leven’s Silverburn Park on Sunday, September 8.

Announcing Cammy’s appearance, organisers said they are “absolutely delighted” to have him on the bill, adding: “We have worked so hard to pull this off and we cannot wait to host Cammy and have the Big Top rocking.”

And it’s not just those behind the festival who are excited, in a post on X, Cammy said he “can’t wait” for the headline show to 1000 people in his hometown, adding “This will be around the same time as my debut album comes out so there will be lots of surprises.”

Cammy Barnes is set to play a home town gig later this year when he headlines Fife Fest in Leven's Silverburn Park. (Pic: Thames/ITV)

Fife Fest is a family friendly festival which mixes some of the top tribute bands in the UK along with local talent, and after a busy year since reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent last June, Cammy is looking forward to the opportunity of playing on home turf.

In recent months, the musician has been touring with Callum Beattie and Nathan Evans. He also played Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for Hoolie at the Hydro in December.

And now it looks as though he’s got another busy summer ahead.

He’s set to play various festivals around the country over the next few months, including headlining the River Stage at TRNSMT in Glasgow on Friday, July 12 and supporting James Arthur at the Summer Sessions in Stirling on June 27. He’ll also play the EDF Festival at the end of July.

Organisers of the popular festival, which is now in its fourth year, say they will be announcing more local acts on the Sunday line up in the coming weeks.

The first day of the event – Saturday, September 7 – will feature a host of tribute bands including headliners The Gerry Cinna-man Experience alongside Definitely Oasis, Green Days, Paulo Martini, Pretty as Pink and Biffy McClyro.

Once again, this year’s festival is being sponsored by Fife Properties.