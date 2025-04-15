Homecoming gig for Fife jazz star as band celebrates 15th anniversary with new album

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award winning band led by Fife musician Seonaid Aitken are set to tour to promote their new album.

Gypsy Jazz band Rose Room have been performing for 15 years, and are back on the road later this year to showcase songs from their fourth album, ‘It’s Been A Long, Long Time’ - and their schedule brings them to Leslie Town Hall on Saturday,. September 6.

It’s more or less a homecoming gig for Seonaid who hails from Glenrothes.

She was voted ‘Best Vocalist’ at the Scottish Jazz Awards in both 2017 and 2018, spent spent six years presenting BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Jazz Nights’ and regularly tutors at the prestigious Grappelli-Django Camp in The Netherlands.

The cover of Rose Room's new album It’s Been A Long, Long Time (Pic: Submitted)

She is joined by Scotland’s foremost luthier Jimmy Moon on double bass, Celtic Connections award-winner Tam Gallagher on rhythm guitar and vocals, and the group’s newest addition, acclaimed guitarist Conor Smith, known for his work with The Vintage Explosion.

Crowned ‘Best Band’ twice at the Scottish Jazz Awards, Rose Room have firmly established themselves as Scotland’s premier Gypsy Jazz ensemble.

Sharing a passion for the Swing era and the legendary sounds of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli, the Glasgow-based band serves up 1930s ‘Hot Club’ standards, Gypsy Jazz favourites, and original compositions.

Reflecting on their 15-year journey, Rose Room acknowledges the incredible support from their fans and collaborators: “We started out in May 2010 rehearsing in Jimmy’s living room, hoping for a few pub gigs. Fifteen years later, we’ve headlined major jazz festivals, played with legends of the genre, and had our music featured on national radio. Not bad for a band with humble aspirations!”

Their new album is their first in a decade and it presents a collection of personal interpretations of their favorite songs by all-time greats including Gershwin, Hoagy Carmichael and Django Reinhardt.