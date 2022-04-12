1990 saw` the release of The Same Sky album by Horse McDonald and now, slightly delayed by the pandemic, the 30th anniversary celebrations bring it to life on stage at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline this Saturday.

It remains to this day one of her stand out albums - a debut that has stood the test of time with songs that continue to form the heart of her live performances.

From its powerful opening ‘And She Smiled’ to the closing bona fide classic, the still breathtaking ‘Careful’ the album introduced Horse as one of our finest vocalists.

Horse McDonald (Pic: Kris Kesiak)

In an album packed with many great songs - the sheer joy of hearing ‘Never Not Going To’ hasn’t diminished one bit in 30 years - but that closing number remains her signature tune, one which soars with every rendition whether it is performed unaccompanied, with a band or even an orchestra.

It’s timeless, it’s beautiful, and it has become a song many have taken to their hearts.

The Same Sky is a remarkable debut album, and the joy of hearing it again live is something special - even more so after two years of no gigs.

Horse McDonald - the cover of the album The Same Sky

“I can’t quite believe it’s been 30 years since the release of The Same Sky,” Horse said.

“It’s going to be such a joy to mark its anniversary. To be back in front of audiences in Dunfermline will be a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

To quote her own lyrics, who could help but be won over…?