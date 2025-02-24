How Fife-based singer songwriter Rosie Alice is making a name for herself

Falkland based singer songwriter Rosie Alice is making a name for herself with some live shows and a new single.

Called Toxic Loving Ways, the track has growing fans and airplay due to a well-produced melody carrying her talented vocals and a beat that is easy on the ear suggesting multi-plays.

Born at Forth Park, Kirkcaldy, raised in Fife and now based in Glasgow for more exposure Rosie was influenced by Fleetwood Mac and Amy Winehouse along with modern acts like Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan.

So, blending classic and current pop she started her musical journey in 2023 by attending La Sierra Casa songwriting camp in Alicante run by Scottish Songwriter of the Year 2024 Kyle Falconer (from The View) and said to be inspiring and a confidence boost.

Rosie Alice has forthcoming gigs in Fife and Edinburgh (Pic: Francesca Morrison)

Since then, she has written and released three songs, Best Part Of My Day, Deamer and this new single, released this week. In a remarkable short time, the 32-year-old has enjoyed sold out shows, was featured on BBC Radio Scotland and was runner up in the 2024 Scottish Live Music Awards for Best New Artist.

With fellow Fifer Cammy Barnes she played Fife Fest alongside Connor Fyfe, and Saint Phnx and again with Cammy at the Aberdour Festival and her debut show was with him at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys. Rosie also supported Ben Walker at his sold-out show at St Lukes in Glasgow’s East End and Sergeant on their comeback tour.

For International Women’s Day she plays Legends in Edinburgh on March 8 with Romay O Donnell, Room 27, and The Froobz and Kyle Falconer at the Windsor Kirkcaldy on March 20.