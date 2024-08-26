How long has it been since Paul Carrack’s classic song How Long was released?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When I read this week it is 50 years since we heard How Long by Ace, it was quite a shock. That single reached number three in the US and Canadian charts but only 20 in the UK where it certainly was a radio favourite especially on the playlist of Bob Harris.

So now, How Long – The 50th Anniversary Collection 1974 - 2024 is released this week and a UK tour announced to coincide. Paul Carrack, from Sheffield, was the writer and vocalist of the song within his short-lived band Ace, but that just launched an outstanding career in various forms ever since and all included in this lifelong set. Odd fact: the song is not about an affair but instead about his bass player playing in another band.

There are many highlights on the CD and mostly re-recorded with modern techniques such as The Living Years which Paul sang for Mike + The Mechanics in 1988 reaching No 1 in the US and receiving four Grammy nominations.

A new recording of Love Will Keep Us Alive co-written by Paul was first heard in 1994 on The Eagles’ Hell Freezes Over and a new version of Tempted recalls when Paul was a member of Squeeze in 1994 when it became their breakthrough US hit. Over My Shoulder was another Mike + The Mechanics hit co-written and sung by Paul on their 1995 album Beggar On A Beach Of Gold but now recorded for the new collection.

Paul Carrack penned the classic track with his short lived band, Ace

A generous 19 tracks are on the CD including Don’t Dream Its Over, Satisfy My Soul and the Buddy Holly classic Raining In My Heart.

The UK tour takes in Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on September 15 nding up in the Royal Albert Hall at the end of October.