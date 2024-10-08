Hue & Cry: last chance for tickets to 40th anniversary tour celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the best loved Scottish bands Hue & Cry announced their 40th anniversary tour some time ago and now it all comes to town for the month of October with very few tickets left.

I saw them live in the final days of the Kinema Ballroom Dunfermline with the electric band featuring Kirkcaldy based Paul Mills on drums and they were sensational. The brothers’ vocals and stage presence are as good as they ever were from the Top Of The Pops days when they were scoring high with Ordinary Angel. Looking For Linda or Labour Of Love which also became a great dance hit and a collectible 10” record.

Albums like Seduced And Abandoned and Remote became favourites and rich material for radio programmers. Their 40-year journey from 1984 saw the chart action before ’90s albums like Showtime, Stars Crash Down and Jazz Not Jazz kept the creativity flowing.

In 2005 they won new fans with their appearance on ITV in Hit Me Baby One More Time performing Beyonce’s Crazy In Love. This new exposure brought them to new audiences and opened up so much more. They were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from Nordoff Robbins and were added to the bill for Glasgow’s Hogmanay in George Square on stage with Deacon Blue.

A particularly prolific recording time followed with releases Open Soul (2008), Xmasday (2009), Bitter Suite Again (2010), Hot Wire (2012), Remote: Major To Minor (2014), September Songs (2015), and Pocketful Of Stones in 2017. In 2019 they sold out Kelvingrove Park Glasgow with their Summer Nights At the Bandstand and toured the UK before the pandemic struck. During 2020-21 they pioneered their ‘Live From Lockdown’ online shows then released the album Best Of Lockdown in 2022.

With the anniversary this year a series of releases and videos have been produced by Greg Kane and seen on their own YouTube channel called Labours Of Love. Meanwhile the full band shows have almost sold out completely with shows in Edinburgh Queens Hall this Saturday (12th), then on to Stirling Albert Halls (Oct 18), Dundee Whitehall Theatre (Oct 19), and Perth Concert Hall on October 24.