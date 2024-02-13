Hue & Cry set for 40th anniversary celebrations with gigs and documentaries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour Of Love not only became a huge chart hit but when mixed with additional beats became a dance floor hit as well. Released as a single from their debut album Seduced And Abandoned from 1987 it reached number six in the UK charts but that was not the end of it. Issued as a House Mix in 1993 by producer Joey Negro as a 12” it became a dance favorite and charted again. It also reached a new generation when featured on the video game Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City.

For 2024 Pat and Greg Kane, Hue And Cry are planning a year long Labours Of Love 40th anniversary celebration with a 12-part series of releases of four track EPs and YouTube documentaries.

The first of these called Beginnings has been released covering the period 1984-85 consisting of four unheard demos of Close The Door, Love In Word, Dangerous Wreck and I Refuse while the documentary looks at their early day formation in Glasgow in the early 1980s.

Hue and Cry celebrate 40 years of Labour of Love (Pic: Submitted)