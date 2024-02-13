Hue & Cry set for 40th anniversary celebrations with gigs and documentaries
Labour Of Love not only became a huge chart hit but when mixed with additional beats became a dance floor hit as well. Released as a single from their debut album Seduced And Abandoned from 1987 it reached number six in the UK charts but that was not the end of it. Issued as a House Mix in 1993 by producer Joey Negro as a 12” it became a dance favorite and charted again. It also reached a new generation when featured on the video game Grand Theft Auto: Episodes From Liberty City.
For 2024 Pat and Greg Kane, Hue And Cry are planning a year long Labours Of Love 40th anniversary celebration with a 12-part series of releases of four track EPs and YouTube documentaries.
The first of these called Beginnings has been released covering the period 1984-85 consisting of four unheard demos of Close The Door, Love In Word, Dangerous Wreck and I Refuse while the documentary looks at their early day formation in Glasgow in the early 1980s.
The boys themselves have searched through demo tapes, cassettes, live performances, outtakes, DAT tapes, photographs and press clippings to produce an insight not only into their early days but how they developed and produced such a wealth of music. Over 180 musical pieces have been restored and 200 press items uncovered for selection and the twelve 5-minute films will reveal their own thoughts looking back as well as showing us the memorabilia and lost footage for the very first time. The 40th anniversary tour with a full band brings them to Edinburgh Queens Hall on October 12, and Dundee Whitehall Theatre on October 19 with a carefully tailored set covering their whole career.