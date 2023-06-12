News you can trust since 1871
In Pictures: a great day of live music to celebrate Adam Smith's 300th

Adam Smith may well have approved had he been around and dropped in to a packed Kings Live Lounge on Sunday.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 18:32 BST

The Esplanade venue was busy all day and into the evening for a five-band line-up which formed part of the tercentenary celebrations of the renowned economist and philosopher – and everyone left impressed at the music, and the venue.

The line up included Lights Out By Nine and the Coaltown Daisies along with John Anaya, Sandy Power and the Long Road, and all the sets went down a storm with the audience. These photos giver a flavour of the day.

The Coaltown Daisies hot footed it back from Arran to play at the music day as part of the Adam Smith tercentenary celebrations

1. Kings Live Lounge, Kirkcaldy

The Coaltown Daisies hot footed it back from Arran to play at the music day as part of the Adam Smith tercentenary celebrations Photo: Cath Ruane

Vivienne Bern and Lynyzy Moutter on stage

2. Kings Live Lounge, Kirkcaldy

Vivienne Bern and Lynyzy Moutter on stage Photo: Cath Ruane

Lights Out By Nine headlined the day and went down a storm with their set

3. Kings Live Lounge, Kirkcaldy

Lights Out By Nine headlined the day and went down a storm with their set Photo: Cath Ruane

Alan Kyle, guitarist with Lights Out By Nine.

4. Kings Live Lounge, Kirkcaldy

Alan Kyle, guitarist with Lights Out By Nine. Photo: Cath Ruane

