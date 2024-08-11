In Pictures: huge crowds flock to Promfest in Leven for weekend of sunshine and live music

Organised by Leven Community Council, the free event boasted almost 20 acts live on stage over the course of the two days as well as a funfair, bar, stalls and food. Pro-wrestlers also competed in a 16ft ring to add to the spectacle.

Promfest has been part of the town for the past decade, and has grown from a single day to a whole weekend event.

Bands playing across the weekend included The Ghost Train, Leven’s own Samsara, Burn The Maps, Cornfield Chase, Got Got Need and Voodoo Pilots. They were also joined by the Amber Barclay Academy of Dance, and the Mary Bradford Singers.

Promfest 2024 A view across the event site on Leven's Promenade.

Promfest 2024 The event appealed to music fans of all ages.

Promfest 2024 Pro wrestlers took to the ring for some outdoor competition