Huge crowds packed the High Street to enjoy the spectacle

In Pictures: The day an international carnival came to Kirkcaldy's High Street

It was a spectacle like no other – and one that filled Kirkcaldy town centre incredible colour, music and joy

By Allan Crow
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:30 pm

The Lang Toun played host to Fife International Carnival for a few years around 2015, and it brought thousands of people into town.

Performers came to Fife ahead of the long-established Edinburgh International Jazz Festival parade, and treated them to a fabulous weekend of live performances which culminated in music and entertainment in the Town Square.

The event no longer takes place in Kirkcaldy but these images capture all of its excitement.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/business/kirkcaldy-pub-hits-out-after-64-no-shows-in-one-weekend-costs-them-thousands-of-pss-3315867

1. Kirkcaldy carnival

The costumes were all incredible (Pic: George McLuskie)

Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37

Buy photo

2. Kirkcaldy carnival

The sunshine meant smiling faces all round ... (Pic: David Wardle)

Photo: David Wardle

Buy photo

3. Kirkcaldy carnival

The street resounded to the sound of drumming groups (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Photo: FPA

Buy photo

4. Kirkcaldy carnival

Now this is what we call a spectacle! (Pic: George McLuskie)

Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37

Buy photo
KirkcaldyPerformers
Next Page
Page 1 of 4