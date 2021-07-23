In Pictures: The day an international carnival came to Kirkcaldy's High Street
It was a spectacle like no other – and one that filled Kirkcaldy town centre incredible colour, music and joy
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:30 pm
The Lang Toun played host to Fife International Carnival for a few years around 2015, and it brought thousands of people into town.
Performers came to Fife ahead of the long-established Edinburgh International Jazz Festival parade, and treated them to a fabulous weekend of live performances which culminated in music and entertainment in the Town Square.
The event no longer takes place in Kirkcaldy but these images capture all of its excitement.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/business/kirkcaldy-pub-hits-out-after-64-no-shows-in-one-weekend-costs-them-thousands-of-pss-3315867
Page 1 of 4