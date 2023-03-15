Inspiral Carpets’ reunion tour to honour memory of late drummer Craig Gill

The Madchester revolution is now seen as a benchmark for current bands as groups from that era evolved musically and turned the Friday night pub gigs to stadiums, festivals and an international career.

Formed in Oldham in 1980 the Inspiral Carpets had three top ten albums and all quite rare now. Life, The Beast Inside and The Revenge Of The Goldfish spawned eleven top 40 singles that included This Is How It Feels, Saturn 5, Caravan, Move and She Comes In The Fall. This week they have announced a new tour which brings them to Glasgow SWG3 Gavanisers on Thursday April 13 in the week that takes them back to Leeds O2 Academy where they played their last show in 2015.

It was after that date that their drummer Craig Gill passed away and the touring schedule stopped – until now. The band are keen to announce that this reunion tour will commemorate his life and hope that fans can return and sing along to the songs he created and loved.

Inspiral Carpets have announced a special tour

The thirteen date tour starts in Nottingham next week and sees them play Newcastle, Manchester and Brighton along the way. This week they have also released an album The Complete Singles with as you expect all 24 of their singles on board.

So from the first single Keep The Circle Around in 1988 to Let You Down their last from 2015 where they were joined by punk poet John Cooper Clarke. The album comes as a CD, heavyweight midnight licorice double vinyl LP set and a 3CD set which has a bonus disc or classic, rare and remixed tracks never before released from the Go! Team and Martyn Walsh & Simon Lyon.

