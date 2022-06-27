International Space Station: Here's when Edinburgh tickets for ISS astronaut Major Tim Peake's show go on sale

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Returning due to popular demand, Major Peake, a European Space Agency astronaut who in December 2015 became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk whilst orbiting Earth, will once again take audiences with him on his epic and thrilling journey to the ISS .

In My Journey Into Space, the father of two will be your personal guide through life in space sharing unprecedented access to breath-taking photographs and never-before-seen footage shot while orbiting the planet.

Major Tim Peake

Famously, the astronaut tweeted a picture of Edinburgh taken from the International Space Station in 2016, while on a six-month tour in space as a crewman on the ISS.He noted that the Capital 'looked like it was enjoying some good weather', with locals replying to his Tweet saying, 'it was a bit cold on the ground'. The spaceman took the picture of the city the day after he ran a space marathon on a treadmill on the ISS in three hours and 35 minutes.

From his astronaut training to his launch into space and spacewalk through the stars and planets of our universe to re-entry into Earth's atmosphere, join Tim for an fascinating insight into what it’s really like to be an astronaut as he reveals the secrets, the science and the everyday wonders of how and why humans journey into space.

Tim, who joined the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2009 after an 18-year career in the Army, says, “One thing I never anticipated in being selected for the ESA programme, was just how much my own experiences would inspire and fascinate others. I will always be mesmerised by space and space travel, but I am just as honoured to be able to travel the country sharing my story and experiences.”Sharing his deep held passion for aviation, exploration and adventure, the evening will be an opportunity to spend time in the company of one of the world’s greatest living astronauts, and to rediscover the wonder of the place we call home.

Tim Peake - My Journey To Space

A former Apache pilot, flight instructor and test pilot, Tim went to Chichester High School for Boys where he was a member of the combined cadet force, before joining the Army as an Air Corps Officer. A veteran of 18 years’ military service, he has flown more than 3,000 hours in 30 different types of helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in operations worldwide.

Tim’s ISS mission engaged more than two million students through outreach activities.

Tickets for My Journey Into Space at the Usher Hall on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 29, from www.usherhall.co.uk/ or www.fane.co.uk/timpeake so fasten your seat-belts and get ready for an awe-inspiring ride.

Tim Peake Pic: Alex Chamberlin