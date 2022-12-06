They were Juniors Eyes led by John Cambridge known as ‘Cambo’ and a lifelong pal of Mr. Bowie. I spoke to him this week about his new book Bowie, Cambo & All The Hype (McNidder & Grace, £12.99) as he had a meticulous eye for detail and dates so much so that when Bowie himself needed help for his own book he turned to Cambo for the exact chronology of those early days.

He told me in great detail of driving to Edinburgh in Bowie’s grey Rover 10 then staying at a B&B returning every night. Juniors Eyes played tin Perth, Kilmarnock and Auchinleck all on the same same da, then the Kinema Ballroom Dunfermline and Glasgow. Although billed to play Kirkcaldy the band went home, and Bowie played alone with his 12-string guitar and ironically the day his LP David Bowie - commonly known as the Space Oddity album - was released. Within a year it all changed as John Cambridge was asked to join Hype, Bowie’s new band with

Tony Visconti (production & bass), Cambo on drums and Mick Ronson on guitar. It was Cambo who introduced Ronson to Bowie, convincing Mick to leave his groundkeeper job in Hull and join him in London. This was significant in the growth of Bowie’s career and the Ziggy Stardust era. Cambo was just 42 days in Hype before being sacked and had to return to Hull, but his music continued is several more bands.

David Bowie with John Cambridge known as ‘Cambo’

