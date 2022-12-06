It was 53 years ago David Bowie played a concert in Kirkcaldy
Fifty three years ago, the legend that was David Bowie came to play Kirkcaldy at Adam Smith Theatre. Friday November 14 actually and I was intrigued to see he was with the band that would follow him all over the UK for that 1969 tour.
They were Juniors Eyes led by John Cambridge known as ‘Cambo’ and a lifelong pal of Mr. Bowie. I spoke to him this week about his new book Bowie, Cambo & All The Hype (McNidder & Grace, £12.99) as he had a meticulous eye for detail and dates so much so that when Bowie himself needed help for his own book he turned to Cambo for the exact chronology of those early days.
He told me in great detail of driving to Edinburgh in Bowie’s grey Rover 10 then staying at a B&B returning every night. Juniors Eyes played tin Perth, Kilmarnock and Auchinleck all on the same same da, then the Kinema Ballroom Dunfermline and Glasgow. Although billed to play Kirkcaldy the band went home, and Bowie played alone with his 12-string guitar and ironically the day his LP David Bowie - commonly known as the Space Oddity album - was released. Within a year it all changed as John Cambridge was asked to join Hype, Bowie’s new band with
Tony Visconti (production & bass), Cambo on drums and Mick Ronson on guitar. It was Cambo who introduced Ronson to Bowie, convincing Mick to leave his groundkeeper job in Hull and join him in London. This was significant in the growth of Bowie’s career and the Ziggy Stardust era. Cambo was just 42 days in Hype before being sacked and had to return to Hull, but his music continued is several more bands.
The memories are vivid in his book, from being best man at Bowie’s wedding to Angie to reuniting for his 50th birthday. It all started by watching the bands play the Skyline Ballroom in Hull seeing Jimi Hendrix, Small Faces, the Hollies, Queen and even Cream back in the day when they all played the dance halls.