James Yorkston’s solo show and Tae Sup wi’ A Fifer … in Fife
The highly acclaimed musician is at The Futtle in St Monans for a solo show on May 17. Tickets are on sale priced £15. It is one of four solo shows he is doing in May and June with the rest south of the border.
Yorkston returns to north-east Fife with his Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer curated show at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on Saturday, September 14.
The line-up for an evening of poetry and music features Kris Drever, Rozi Plain and Iona.
The Tae Sup venture started out at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, bringing together diverse range of musicians and creatives, including Justin Currie, Horse McDonald, Dick Gaughan, Linton Kwesi Johnson, Steve Mason, Karine Polwart and Richard Dawson.
