The cultural trust has just released a brochure of upcoming events for the new season.

Big on music and mirth – and with something for all ages – it’s a long list that will gladden the hearts of the Kingdom’s culture lovers.

“It’s been fantastic welcoming back audiences in recent months after all the disruption,” said Karen Taylor, OnFife programme manager. “It’s great to keep things going with our new spring programme.”

Janey Godley returns to Rothes Halls next month (Pic: John Devlin)

Among the highlights are three concerts by The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, which concludes with A Night at the Musicals on March 23.

If boogie moves you more, two all-singing, all-dancing celebrations of disco are not to be missed – Lost in Music at Rothes Hall, Glenrothes, on March 18, and Disco Inferno at Carnegie Hall on April 29

Two popular musical acts will make their mark at Rothes Hall. Foster and Allen play as part of their 48th anniversary tour on April 12, and vocal quartet extraordinaire G4 perform – pitch perfect – on April 18.

Rothes Hall also hosts a stellar line-up of tribute acts that includes classic rock from Buon Jovi Always on March 4, Supreme Queen on March 24, and The Sound of Springsteen on April 8.

Day at Night celebrates the life of Doris Day on April 20, and The Magic of Motown is conjured up on March 1.

Carnegie Hall hosts a country star of a different kind on March 3 when Perthshire stand-up – and farmer – Jim Smith returns with a brand-new show telling tales of rural life. Fellow comedian Janey Godley is back at Rothes Hall on February 26.

Fans of musical theatre have much to savour. Seussical the Musical is at Rothes Hall on February 16-17, Sunshine on Leith captivates Carnegie Hall from March 29 to April 1, and Frozen Jr casts its spell at Lochgelly Centre from May 3-6.

Further musical highlights are a Viennese Gala with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, a Fiddlers’ Rally featuring Dunfermline Strathspey and Reel Society and Fife Brass Band Festival.

