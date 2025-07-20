JJ Gilmour, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy: a gig filled with warmth and exquisite music

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 20th Jul 2025, 12:17 BST
He calls himself the misery man - in truth, JJ Gilmour’s shows are filled with warmth, exquisite music and great humour.

It must be three decades or so more since I saw him with The Silencers at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, back in the day when Kirkcaldy’s biggest venue actually hosted great live bands - something it has left drift for far too long.

The Kings was the perfect setting for the return of a singer-songwriter we should cherish.

His solo career spans 25 years and a clutch of albums all well worth checking out. On stage he is as relaxed as they come as he chats easily between songs.

JJ Gilmour on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)placeholder image
JJ Gilmour on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

He joked about asking for a broom to sweep up all the names he has dropped, but the number of people he has collaborated with is quite remarkable, and a tribute to his on songwriting talent. His set morphed into snatches of James Blunt, Lionel Ritchie and East 17 and it all still made perfect sense.

Glasgow Town was glorious while it was a joy to hear I Can Feel It - arguably The Silencers’ finest moment - once again, and enjoy a journey through his solo albums.

You can’t beat in an intimate gig in a small venue. This was simply perfect.

