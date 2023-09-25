Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has gained four nominations in the 2023 Community Radio Awards which will be announced at a ceremony in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on November 4. It is the fourth year running K107 has been nominated.

Up for awards are Mike Butterworth as volunteer of the year; Billy Anderson for specialist music show of the year with Currently Country; and live broadcasts for Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spotlights and the town’s half marathon.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have been recognised amongst a large number of other stations doing great work across the UK. These nominations encapsulate our work in recent years - with a volunteer who works tirelessly in the background receiving some well deserved recognition, to once again our specialist music programming being a stand out part of our regular programming.

K107FM promoting Kirkcaldy's Christmas lights (Pic: Submitted)

“It’s also encouraging to see our coverage of local events being noticed this year - we’ve been working Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, Love Oor Lang Toun and Fife Council’s Kirkcaldy area committee to bring events to life in the area.”