K107FM shortlisted for four honours at 2023 Community Radio Awards

Kirkcaldy’s community radio station, K107FM, has been shortlisted for more awards.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST
It has gained four nominations in the 2023 Community Radio Awards which will be announced at a ceremony in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on November 4. It is the fourth year running K107 has been nominated.

Up for awards are Mike Butterworth as volunteer of the year; Billy Anderson for specialist music show of the year with Currently Country; and live broadcasts for Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spotlights and the town’s half marathon.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have been recognised amongst a large number of other stations doing great work across the UK. These nominations encapsulate our work in recent years - with a volunteer who works tirelessly in the background receiving some well deserved recognition, to once again our specialist music programming being a stand out part of our regular programming.

K107FM promoting Kirkcaldy's Christmas lights (Pic: Submitted)K107FM promoting Kirkcaldy's Christmas lights (Pic: Submitted)
    “It’s also encouraging to see our coverage of local events being noticed this year - we’ve been working Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, Love Oor Lang Toun and Fife Council’s Kirkcaldy area committee to bring events to life in the area.”

    Martin Steers, Community Radio Awards chair, said: “Every year we are constantly surprised and delighted by the breadth and depth of the output of community radio, both on air and in their local communities. We wish K107FM good luck and can’t wait to host the ceremony in Newcastle in November.”

