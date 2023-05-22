Kasabian singer Serge Pizzorno in the royal box at the Alhambra

It was a remarkable gig by one of the biggest bands around - they headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2014, and brought their full show A-list rock ‘n roll stardust to the Dunfermline venue.

But having pushed the building to its limits, the power blew just two songs into the gig. No-one noticed as a packed audience sang along. But then it dawned on everyone there was a problem. The stage was vacated and the spotlight fell on one electrician whose job was to find the fault and get things going. He remains the unsung hero of the night, toiling for a good 30 minutes in front of 2000 patient fans.

Credit also to the band who returned, took it in their stride and then pushed the entire infrastructure of the building to its absolute limits with a belter of a set.