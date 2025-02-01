Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new battle of the bands to showcase thew young musical talent in Fife gets underway this weekend.

Kids Rock takes place at the Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy, with the first heat on Sunday at 2:00pm.

Organisers, Over The Bridge, have put together three heats with the winners from each going into a grand final scheduled for March 9. Judges include Mark Boyd, and Collette Burns who hosts the Letty Rock Show on K107FM.

The bill for this weekend’s first heat includes Buzzkill, Permacrisis, Rowan Docherty and Psychedelia.

Permacrisis are one of the bands taking part (Pic: Scott Swanson)

The following heats feature Terry Munro, House 51, Caligo and Finlay Kemp on February 23, and On the Record, Definition and Ecstasy on March 2.

The organisers said: “We’ve been blown away by the incredible talent and enthusiasm from all the young rockers who signed up for this year’s Kidz Rock Battle of the Bands! Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll bring to the stage. The winners of each heat will face off in an epic showdown to see who will be crowned this year’s Kidz Rock champions!

“Join us for a series of high-energy performances, amazing young talent, and the thrilling excitement of competition as these incredible kids battle it out for the top spot. Whether you’re cheering on your favorite band or just soaking up the electric atmosphere, this is an event you won’t want to miss!”

“Mark your calendars and come show your support for the next generation of rock stars!”