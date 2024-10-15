Kings Theatre gig is homecoming for Fife-based singer-songwriter Xan Tyler

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife based singer songwriter Xan Tyler has a homecoming gig in November.

She is on stage at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, November 8 when she will be joined by Constant Follower, the band formed around Scottish songwriter Stephen McAll, for an evening of songs and stories. Tickets from www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

Xan and her band will perform songs from her acclaimed women's empowerment themed album 'Holding Up Half The Sky', that recently reached number four in the Scottish Albums Chart. It was produced by Boo Hewerdine who is perhaps best known for his long association with Eddi Reader, and has also penned songs for artists such as k.d. Lang, Paul Young, and Marti Pellow

The Cluny based singer-songwriter, originally from London, has worked and collaborated with a host of big name producers and artists in the music industry, including dub and reggae legend Mad Professor. Her big break came when she signed to Creation Records when she fronted electro pop duo Technique and toured the world.

Xan Tyler has a forthcoming gig in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Stephanie Gibson)

Xan’s music covers many styles and influences - alt folk, indie, dub and reggae to name but a few. She was described as “genre agnostic.”

Twice SAY Award shortlisted artist Constant Follower will perform a solo set including songs from their forthcoming album 'The Smile You Send Out Returns To You' due for release on 28th February 2025.