Kirkcaldy band Shambolics open King Tut’s stage at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow

They open the King Tut’s stage at lunchtime on Friday, kick-starting the whole event on Glasgow Green..

The three-day festival includes big names such as Liam Gallagher and Snow Patrol.

The gig marks the return of the Kirkcaldy band signed by legendary Scottish music mogul, Alan Magee in 2019.

Shambolics

The man who discovered bands such as Oasis and Primal Scream added them to his Creation23 recreation label two years ago.

The five-piece indie-rock band have carved out a great reputation for playing live, and TRNSMT marks their return to the stage with a new UK tour, with many dates already sold out.

They have also dropped a new single, ‘Sharp As A Razor’ which is a nod to boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The band explained: “We wanted to write a proper thumping tune that would go down a storm live but still keep a bit of simplicity and swagger about it.

“The song is pretty much about not caring what people think or say about you. The chorus lyrics are a little nod to Ali.

“We took inspiration from a rhyme he would use on the build-up to his fight against Joe Frazier.”

The Shambolics ‘ tour takes them back to Glasgow on September 24 for a gig at the Playground Festival before heading south to Stockton on Tees and the Gathering Sounds Festival.

In October they play Liverpool as well as sold out gigs at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms, Cafe Drummond in Aberdeen and The Church, Dundee.

In November they have a one-off gig in London.

