Kirkcaldy band Shambolics unveil biggest ever Scottish gig after TRNSMIT success

Shambolics on stage at TRNSMT (Pic: Calum Buchan)

The band are set to play the 1000-capacity SWG in Glasgow on Friday, January 28 next year.

Pre-sale starts on Wednesday, September 15, with general sale following on Friday 17th.

It’s another huge step for the indie rockers signed by the legendary Alan Magee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of their three October dates in Scotland have already sold out, and they are starting to generate huge interest once more after the live music scene emerged from lockdown.

Earlier in summer, they released a new single Dreams, Schemes & Young Team, which was billed as a celebration of good times gone, and those yet to come.

The single also marked the debut of Scott Williamson on keyboards as the fifth member of the rising band.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.