Kirkcaldy band Shambolics unveil biggest ever Scottish gig after TRNSMIT success
Kirkcaldy band Shambolics have announced their biggest ever gig in Scotland just days after a hugely successful appearance at TRNSMT Festival - and tickets go on sale this week.
The band are set to play the 1000-capacity SWG in Glasgow on Friday, January 28 next year.
Pre-sale starts on Wednesday, September 15, with general sale following on Friday 17th.
It’s another huge step for the indie rockers signed by the legendary Alan Magee.
Two of their three October dates in Scotland have already sold out, and they are starting to generate huge interest once more after the live music scene emerged from lockdown.
Earlier in summer, they released a new single Dreams, Schemes & Young Team, which was billed as a celebration of good times gone, and those yet to come.
The single also marked the debut of Scott Williamson on keyboards as the fifth member of the rising band.