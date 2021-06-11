The band, signed by legendary Scottish music mogul, Alan McGee, are back up and running after lockdown, and looking ahead to a bright second half of 2021.

Their new single Dreams, Schemes & Young Team, is billed as a celebration of good times gone, and those yet to come.

Band member Darren Forbes said: “It's essentially a song of hope – a song about the ‘Young Teams’ who want to make it out of the schemes and see what's out there.

The Shambolics

“The artwork to the track is the place where we all first met as teenagers when we were the young team drinking, having a carry on and planning on taking on the world.”

The single was recorded at 7 West Studios and Eggman Studios in Fife, and also marks the debut of Scott Williamson on keyboards as the fifth member of the band.

It marks a welcome return to activity for a band that was making big waves pre lockdown.

The Shambolics have enjoyed repeated plays on Steve Lamacq’s BBC6 Music Show, and earned plaudits from Gigwise, Louder Than War, Clash Magazine and more.

Live performances also beckon once more kicking off at Callendar House in Falkirk on September 3, and TRNSMT Festival staged on Glasgow Green the following day.

They are also playing at The Cave, Edinburgh, on October 7 and The Church, Dundee, on the ninth.

