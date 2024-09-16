Kirkcaldy band Toy Hospital album gig in historic former church converted to recording studio

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former church in Kirkcaldy which has been converted into a recording studio is set to host a unique live event.

Local band Toy Hospital are planning to perform their album in its entirety at Humpback Recording Studios in Links Street on Saturday, September 28. The building - which dates from 1840 - was once a church, but was more recently used as a soft play area.

Advance tickets only from https://changedpriorities.brownpapertickets.com for the gig which starts at 7:00pm. All tickets will receive a download of the show.

Toy Hospital are a rock/shoegaze/emo band based in Kirkcaldy. They started out in the bedroom of frontman Martyn Rollo Rose, where he recorded debut album Changed Priorities Ahead on his own during lockdown. He has since been joined by Ed Ritchie on bass, Paul Grant on guitar and Kyle Watson on drums, and they will now give the album the release show it was denied in lockdown.

The band will be joined by a support act to be announced, and then play the entire album front to back- including one song they have never played live!