News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Kirkcaldy cafe to welcome Glasgow music scene veteran Howie Reeve for latest gig

A new Kirkcaldy cafe will continue its music offerings as two of Scotland’s most unique musicians take to its stage.
By Callum McCormack
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:57 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Howie Reeve spent 20 years as a well regarded member of the Glasgow music scene, playing with a number of bands in the city, before going solo in 2012. He’ll appear at Couple O’ Mugs in Kirkcaldy’s Olympia Arcade on Sunday, November 19.

As a solo artist, Howie brings a taste of alt-folk and punk ethos with his acoustic bass and vocals. He has performed all over Europe and Japan and has collaborated with punk legend Mike Watt of the Minutemen and The Stooges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporting on the night is “weird-folk troubadour” Alan Davidson also known as Kitchen Cynics. Active since the late 1980s, the Aberdeen based musician has put out more than 100 releases. Tickets are available in advance for £12 from ticketsource and over the counter at the cafe.

Related topics:KirkcaldyGlasgowScotlandEuropeJapan