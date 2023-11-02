Kirkcaldy cafe to welcome Glasgow music scene veteran Howie Reeve for latest gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Howie Reeve spent 20 years as a well regarded member of the Glasgow music scene, playing with a number of bands in the city, before going solo in 2012. He’ll appear at Couple O’ Mugs in Kirkcaldy’s Olympia Arcade on Sunday, November 19.

As a solo artist, Howie brings a taste of alt-folk and punk ethos with his acoustic bass and vocals. He has performed all over Europe and Japan and has collaborated with punk legend Mike Watt of the Minutemen and The Stooges.

